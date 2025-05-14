Algert Global LLC Acquires 52,280 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 target price on BARK in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $227.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.98.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

