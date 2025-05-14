Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 23,852 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,263 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,384,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BRSP opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $700.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

