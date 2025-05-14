Algert Global LLC Buys 6,930 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 412.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

