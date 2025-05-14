Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 18,170 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 702,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE:NUS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $369.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -30.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
