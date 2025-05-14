Algert Global LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FreightCar America by 758.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAIL shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

