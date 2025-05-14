Algert Global LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.27%.

About Entravision Communications



Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.



