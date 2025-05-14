Algert Global LLC Invests $102,000 in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research raised Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 13.5%

FTK opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 32,810 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $384,205.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,006 shares in the company, valued at $843,190.26. This represents a 83.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

