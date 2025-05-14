Algert Global LLC Invests $212,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 811.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

SBCF stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

