Algert Global LLC Invests $213,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 805.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NX stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

