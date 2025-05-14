Algert Global LLC Invests $215,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.94.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

