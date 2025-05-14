Algert Global LLC Invests $86,000 in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,551 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 301,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after buying an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,879,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.1%

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.56. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

