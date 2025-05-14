Algert Global LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Inozyme Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.
Inozyme Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $70.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inozyme Pharma
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.