Algert Global LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,499,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 436,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 513.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 303,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,222.40. The trade was a 4.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
iHeartMedia Trading Down 4.7%
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.84.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
