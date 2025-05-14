Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,695,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,907,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 674,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 291,550 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 273,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 150,996 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORN. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.