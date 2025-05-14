Algert Global LLC Sells 18,276 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Unisys by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 178,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 157,919 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

