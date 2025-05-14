Algert Global LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Trading Up 3.5%

FF opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $183.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Rowe bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.