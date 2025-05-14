Algert Global LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 234,810 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 196,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of FULC opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

