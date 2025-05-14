Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

