Algert Global LLC Takes Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 288,736.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 811,349 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

