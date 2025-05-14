Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mistras Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 447.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MG opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $248.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

