Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,082.90. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORGO

About Organogenesis

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.