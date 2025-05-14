Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Upland Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 375,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Upland Software by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,885.52. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

