Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

