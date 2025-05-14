Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

