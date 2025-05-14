Algorhythm (RIME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share and revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter.

Algorhythm Stock Down 0.4%

RIME stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Algorhythm has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $157.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

