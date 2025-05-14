Algorhythm (RIME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share and revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter.
Algorhythm Stock Down 0.4%
RIME stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Algorhythm has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $157.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.
About Algorhythm
