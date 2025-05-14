Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 11,335 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Merit Medical Systems worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

