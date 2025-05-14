Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 128,475 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $26,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agilysys by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

