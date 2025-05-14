Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 395,222 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

OneSpan Price Performance

OSPN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.21. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

OneSpan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. OneSpan’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

