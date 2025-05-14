Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 5,857 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $32,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

