Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 670,480 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,480 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of Western Union worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after acquiring an additional 317,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Union by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,384,000 after buying an additional 549,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,206,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 3,146,395 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Western Union by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,626,000 after buying an additional 2,194,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

