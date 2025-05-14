Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Roblox worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $940,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,584 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,060.64. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,261.22. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,131,507 shares of company stock worth $144,420,228. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Price Performance
RBLX stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
