Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Roblox worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $940,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,584 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,060.64. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,261.22. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,131,507 shares of company stock worth $144,420,228. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.