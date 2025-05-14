Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 706,698 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 706,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

