Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Baird R W cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

