Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353,717 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Informatica worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Informatica alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Informatica from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,200.50. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 648.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.