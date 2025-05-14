Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Toro worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Toro by 996,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 498,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Toro by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 373,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after buying an additional 362,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.