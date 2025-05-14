Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $26.52 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,295 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fluor worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

FLR stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

