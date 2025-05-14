Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $27.47 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,978 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 99,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,587 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

