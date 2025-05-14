Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $27.81 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,019 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 272,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

