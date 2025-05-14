Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,973,000 after acquiring an additional 480,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,768,000 after purchasing an additional 227,644 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,750. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

