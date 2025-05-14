Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $30.68 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154,550 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $30,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 228,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cohu by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $36.60.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

