Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $28,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after acquiring an additional 474,045 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 222,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EMGF opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $852.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

