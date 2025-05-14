Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Flex worth $32,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,005.24. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $6,915,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,823 shares in the company, valued at $55,419,367.77. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,002,628. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 2.4%

FLEX opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.