Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,280,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,182,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

