Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,296 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BOX by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 304,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

