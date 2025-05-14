Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 102,665 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,210,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $30,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 805,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

