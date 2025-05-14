Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 1,028,303 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.92% of Hayward worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hayward alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Hayward by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,170 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $67,399,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $62,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hayward by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,273 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.