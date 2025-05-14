Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 106,641 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of FS KKR Capital worth $30,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

