Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

