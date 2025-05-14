Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 108,886 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $29,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Exelon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after buying an additional 279,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.5%

EXC stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.