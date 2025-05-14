Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 16,869 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $29,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of CALM opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

